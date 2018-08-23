FSU Seminoles Upgrade Camera Support with Cartoni Magnum

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — In anticipation for the launch of the Atlantic Coast Conference linear television network in 2019, Seminole Productions has purchased three Cartoni Magnum fluid head systems from Manios Digital & Film. The crew produces video for Florida State University and needed the sturdy Cartoni Magnum head for its rigorous upcoming production schedule, which last year included “more than 100 video board shows, 81 digital ACC Network Extra broadcasts and 17 linear broadcasts for ESPN,” according to a statement from Manios.

Cartoni Magnum

The Cartoni Magnum head provides payload capacity of 55 to 210 pounds (25 to 95 kilograms) and can support both studio and outdoor cameras that have “long boxed lenses and other bulky accessories.” The compact Cartoni Magnum head features an advanced fluid dampening module and patented counterbalance system.

“The Cartoni heads are more robust than the support systems we’ve been using and, comparing them component by component, we felt they would hold up better,” said Kirby Kander, senior director of live events at Seminole Productions in the statement. “We are in the process of adding more cameras and box lenses and look forward to using them on the Cartoni heads and tripods.

