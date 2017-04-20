Canon Unveils New Lens, Upgrades to Cameras for NAB Show

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon will have a full slate of new and updated products to show attendees at this year’s NAB Show. The company has announced its new Compact-Servo 70-200mm telephoto zoom lens; a Canon log update for the EOS 5D Mark IV camera; and firmware upgrades for its 4K professional display models.

Compact-Servo 70-200mm

The new Compact-Servo 4K lens serves as a bridge between Canon EF lenses and CN-E cinema lenses. The cinema style Compact-Servo lens features a servo drive unit as standard and incorporates Image Stabilization, AutoFocus and Auto Iris functionality. The lens can maintain brightness across the entire focal range at T4.4. Additional features include a nine-blade iris aperture diaphragm and can be controlled through EF-mount communication. Canon is expected to release the Compact-Servo 70-200mm lens later in 2017.

The new upgrade to the EOS 5D Mark IV enables users to record with Canon Log. The Canon Log feature uses the image sensor’s characteristics for a wide dynamic range, minimal loss of detail in shadows and highlight areas, and an increased range of choices for color grading. Canon Log works with EOS 5D’s 4K shooting, dual pixel CMOS AF, 119.9 HD shooting and 59.94 Full HD shooting. Current EOS 5D Mark IV users can add Canon Log starting in July; it will also be offered as a pre-installed feature on new models as of July.

Canon is also providing free firmware upgrades for its DP-V1710, DP-V2410 and DP-V2420 4K displays. The new firmware offers enhance connectivity with Canon digital cinema cameras; improved connectivity with Arri digital cinema cameras; and expanded shooting-assist functions for HDR video. Canon will release the firmware upgrade in June.

In addition, at its NAB Show booth, Canon will offer lectures and panel discussions, live demonstrations from its HDR Suite and a Virtual Reality experience. It will also have a service and support consultation area.

Canon will be located at booth C4325 during the 2017 NAB Show, which runs from April 24-27 in Las Vegas.