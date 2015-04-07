Canon to Demo HD and Cinema Imaging Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Canon U.S.A. will display its latest digital HD imaging solutions including: Canon Cinema, HD Video and DSLR cameras. Canon will also show broadcast HDTV lenses, such as the new HJ24ex7.5B HD ENG lens, and Cinema Lenses, including the Cine-Servo 50-1000mm with a T5.0-8.9 lens.

There will be three different shooting galleries where visitors can see Canon equipment operating in various simulated shooting situations. Canon will exhibit all 125 of its current EF, Cinema and BCTV lenses and award-winning content shot on Canon Cinema EOS equipment in the company’s 90-seat theater.

Visitors will also see Canon 4K reference displays, including a non-linear editing system demonstrating the display’s compatibility with various digital cinema camera solutions as well as color grading capabilities. There will also be a 4K frame-grab demo where professional photographers can utilize the Canon Cinema EOS-1D C camera to deliver still images from 4K-video.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Canon U.S.A., Inc. will be in booth C4325. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.