Canford brings power distribution, Voice Technologies mics to IBC

At the upcoming IBC show, Canford will be launching a new series of 19-inch rack mountable mains power distribution units at IBC alongside a new range of fiber optic panels. In addition, Canford will show Swiss-made Voice Technologies miniature mics and headsets at IBC for the first time.

Canford is extending its comprehensive range of mains power distribution units (MDUs) with the addition of a series featuring both sequential power up and power down. Versions will be available with power filtering and in a variety of inlet and outlet types based on IEC or Neutrik PowerCon connectors. With the addition of this new series, Canford’s MDU range will comprise well over 300 versions, all designed by broadcast engineers.

Canford will also be showing the latest designs from the Voice Technologies range of ultra high quality Swiss manufactured miniature microphones, headsets and earpieces, including water-resistant versions tested in the most adverse salt and fresh water conditions.

Canford can be found at Stand 9.C01, Hall 9, at IBC 2011. The show runs from September 9-13 at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam.