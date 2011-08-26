Calrec introduces Artemis Light digital desk

Calrec Audio is introducing the Artemis Light, the newest member of its Artemis family of Bluefin2/Hydra2 audio consoles. The Artemis Light introduces a new compact processing rack that delivers comprehensive digital signal processing (DSP) and routing capabilities in a 4U enclosure.

Like all Artemis consoles, Artemis Light incorporates Bluefin2 high-density signal processing and Hydra2 networking technologies in the same compact yet extremely powerful and scalable control surface used by Artemis Shine and Beam. With the same hardware and software architecture, the Artemis Light can be fully integrated with any existing Hydra2 network.

"No sacrifice has been made to quality, reliability, or specification,” said Henry Goodman, head of sales and marketing at Calrec. “This is a powerful, full-featured broadcast-production audio console with full redundancy, designed to be an integral part of the Bluefin2/Hydra2 family.

"Full compatibility with other Hydra2 networks means the Artemis Light is scalable, providing a cost-effective platform that can be easily expanded."

The Artemis Light router has eight Hydra2 ports for interfacing with the extensive Hydra2 I/O range, as well as other Hydra2 routers and their I/O. The flexibility of the Hydra2 I/O range means a large amount of I/O can be connected in various formats, tailored to the specific needs of each environment.

Like its sister consoles, Artemis Light also supports point-to-multipoint routing, the Calrec H2O router control GUI, and third-party remote control protocols SW-P-08 and EMBER, allowing remote control of router and console functions.

The Artemis Light DSP card provides 240 input channels that can be assigned as mono, stereo, or surround paths. Up to 16 main outputs and 48 audio groups can be assigned as mono, stereo, or surround from a pool of 72 busses, as well as 48 track and 24 auxiliary output busses. Combined with a comprehensive multiple-operator monitoring system, these options make Artemis Light ideal for complex and demanding production environments. The console provides comprehensive EQ and dynamics on all paths, as well as large resources of audio delay, direct and mix-minus outputs, inserts, and more.