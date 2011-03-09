Cache-A to Debut LTFS-Based Archive Appliance at NAB



Cache-A Corp. is collaborating with HP to develop an easy-to-use implementation of LTFS (Linear Tape File System) for the professional media and entertainment industry, which it will introduce at the NAB Show.



LTFS is based on open source software and enables users to interchange content across different operating systems, software applications and physical locations. This collaboration combines the benefits of LTFS, which makes tape look like disk, with the convenience of Cache-A’s appliance approach, which makes tape actually behave like disk, to provide a complete archive system.



Once LTFS is integrated into the Cache-A archive appliance, customers have the choice of using the mature tar format or the new LTFS format. Also, all existing Cache-A LTO-5 customers using tar will be able to flip a switch and start using LTFS going forward without additional cost or needing to transfer their existing tapes. Like Cache-A’s tar based appliance, LTFS provides a self-describing file system on an LTO cartridge.



