BTX now distributing MMD family of Philips commercial-grade displays

BTX Technologies, a distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration and system products, has announced it will offer the full Philips Commercial Signage product line through MMD, the exclusive licensee for Philips Commercial Signage and Philips Monitors worldwide.

BTX will offer a variety of product solutions through the Philips Commercial Signage product line, including 32in – 65in LCD, LED and zero bezel commercial-grade displays and accessories to satisfy customer requirements and budgets.

At InfoComm 2012, BTX released packaged digital signage solutions using Philips commercial-grade displays. These packages are designed to give BTX integrators a range of solutions that are easy to order, configure and install.