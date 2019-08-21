Broncos Ride With Sony for Studio Productions

The Sony HXC-FB80 brings out the Broncos broadcast facility’s blue and orange color theme in high-res.

DENVER—When the broadcast production department for the Denver Broncos began looking for new studio cameras earlier this year, we knew that we wanted to stick with Sony based on our positive past experiences. We needed additional cameras to produce our first-ever broadcast TV shows in our new studio as well as for our digital media team to create in-studio content for online distribution.

During the 2018 NAB Show we looked at the Sony HXC-FB80 studio cameras and were impressed. We needed the best possible image quality to do justice to the sets designed and fabricated by Creative Dimension.

MILE-HIGH CLARITY

The four Sony HXC-FB80 cameras are used for a variety of productions in the new studio at our broadcast facility in Englewood, Colo. Last summer we debuted our first-ever Denver Broncos-produced broadcast TV shows “Broncos Connected” and “Orange & Blue Daily.” Both air on Tegna’s MyNetworkTV-affiliate station, KTVD-Channel 20.

Without a doubt, the two most important factors for us in terms of camera selection were image quality and price point. Equipped with three 2/3-inch Exmor CMOS sensors, the cameras capture full HD picture quality. Even in low light, they get a ton of detail with little to no noise. We’re confident that what our broadcast and online viewers see is the very best HD picture possible.

The camera head can output 3G-SDI signals in a range of formats, including 1080. It can also support 1080/23.92PsF, 25PsF and 29.97PsF. This range of output formats gives us more production flexibility now and for the future.

MASTERING THE COLOR WHEEL

The ability to digitally shade and color the Sony HXC-FB80 is very important to us. We have color-changing LED lighting and a large video wall. Dual optical filter wheels for neutral density and color correction can be controlled from a remote-control panel, master setup unit or directly from the camera head. Gamma functions let us fine-tune tonal values as well as control contrast and detail. Plus, the optical low pass filter reduces any moiré patterning we get in front of our 3x3-foot video wall.

These cameras have been very dependable and are extremely quick to turn on and easy to operate. We’ve had zero issues from a performance standpoint. Our camera operators have been very happy with their ease of use, and our viewers notice the sharp images and beautiful skin tones. This camera has made a world of difference in how our shows are visually presented.

Austin Brink has been manager of Broadcast Productions for the Denver Broncos Football Club since April 2018. Previously, Brink was supervising producer/lead camera operator for BroncosTV for almost five years. He’s also worked as a camera operator for the Denver Cutthroats minor league ice hockey team and the Denver Outlaws Major League Lacrosse team. He can be contacted atAustin.Brink@broncos.nfl.net.

For more information, please visitpro.sony.