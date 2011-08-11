Broadpeak to roll out BkS300 series streaming servers

Broadpeak will demonstrate its latest content delivery and video network management solutions for operators and content providers at IBC2011.

The company will showcase the new BkS300 series of multiformat streaming servers. The new servers enable operators and content providers to meet the growing demand to deliver content to multiple platforms.

Broadpeak also will present a cross-terminal, cross-OS demonstration of "follow-me" TV to showcase how efficiently on-demand content can be delivered to multiple devices, while enabling viewers to switch from one device to another.

Using Broadpeak's unified CDN technology, the demonstration will involve content delivery to multiple screens: a personal computer with Microsoft Silverlight streaming, an iPad with HTTP live streaming, an iPhone with iOS, a set-top box with TS streaming and an Android-based Galaxy phone with RTSP streaming.

See Broadpeak at IBC2011 Stand 2.C40b.