Broadpeak launches adaptive streaming solution for pay-TV operators

Broadpeak has launched C-CAS (Conditional Access System-Compliant Adaptive Streaming), a new technology that enables pay-TV operators to support adaptive streaming protocols while simultaneously remaining compliant with conditional access systems on subscribers' existing set-top boxes.

C-CAS addresses the challenges pay-TV operators face in cost-effectively delivering encrypted content via adaptive streaming protocols to their existing subscribers' set-top boxes, which rely on a conditional access system for content protection. Until now, an operator wanting to deliver adaptive streaming would be required to upgrade the firmware of each and every legacy set-top box with a digital rights management (DRM) system for content protection, a very risky and time-consuming undertaking given the large variety of set-top boxes deployed and the limited CPU resources of each of them.

C-CAS allows operators to capitalize on their investment in existing set-top boxes by supporting adaptive streaming in conditional access system-based ones.

The first application of C-CAS will be available on Broadpeak's BkS100 VOD servers. Contrary to standard adaptive streaming technologies where the player adapts to streaming conditions and to its own CPU capacity, BkS100 VOD servers automatically select the appropriate streaming quality based on available bandwidth, thereby maximizing efficiencies for pay-TV operators while delivering a superior Quality of Experience (QoE) for end users.

