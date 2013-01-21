Broadcom announces MoCA 2.0 single chip

Broadcom has announced a single-chip 1Gb MoCA 2.0 solution, enabling operators to deliver advanced MoCA 2.0 functionality into the full spectrum of broadband devices.

The Broadcom BCM6802 MoCA 2.0 system-on-a-chip (SoC) delivers up to gigabit speeds of home network bandwidth for enhanced whole-home video quality and distribution.

MoCA 2.0 is the most current evolution of the MoCA standard, with the ability to bond two channels together for a richer home networking experience, enabling operators to integrate more advanced features, such as higher throughput, more channels and more user endpoints. In addition to increased throughput, MoCA 2.0 implementations benefit from the standard's advanced power management and support for higher levels of security for enhanced content protection.