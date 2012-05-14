BroadcastAsia site for Chyron to launch Axis World Graphics

Axis World Graphics simplifies, streamlines, and facilitates the graphics creation process, enabling artists, reporters, production assistants, and news producers to create broadcast-quality graphics using their own graphics packages.

Axis World Graphics combines award-winning technology and functionality, proven integration, and point-and-click customization. Several new features have recently been introduced to the system, including fully integrated electronic order management, asset management, and integrations with Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro video editing, all of which are designed for ease of use and maximum workflow efficiency.