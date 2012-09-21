Broadcast Pix rolls out version 3.2 software

Broadcast Pixhas introduced Video Control Center 3.2 software for its Granite and Mica systems, which enhances five of the systems’ integrated devices.

Camera control adds thumbnails of each camera’s preset positionto aid with camera selection, while the integrated clip server adds support for native Avid DNxHD clips. Additionally, the Fluent-View display can now link a completely customized layout to each show, and frame capture has been added to the still store. The Granite 2000 system also now has access to a second M/E.

The enhanced camera control software displays a thumbnail of the preset position of each robotic camera, rather than just the number of each preset. The new thumbnails help an operator quickly select the camera position desired.

V3.2 is the third software upgrade this year.