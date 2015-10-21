Broadcast Pix Release Software Updates for Switchers

BILLERICA, MASS.—Broadcast Pix has announced a pair of new software upgrades for its switchers; version 4.5 for the Granite and Mica systems, and version 3.5 for the Flint and Roadie.

Both versions feature AJA Kumo router control, a switcher option to integrate external sources into live production environments. Kumo SDI routers can be controlled by Broadcast Pix switchers through a TCP/IP connection. Any change made to the AJA router panel and Web-based control system will be automatically reflected in the switcher and vice versa.

These new upgrades also offer faster access to show editor and device settings from a Mulit-View PixPad, which provides quicker access to input assignments menu for external inputs and allows the menu to be opened via the Multi-View PixPad edit button.

Version 4.5 exclusively features expanded clip format support, including SD ProRes at 720x480/576 .mov clips and SD DV/DVCPro at 720x480/576 .mov clips.

There is also a new 3.5 version of Rapid CG for data driven graphics. This new version features enhance database integration with support of Sportzcast, Graphic Outfitters and Rundown Creator; advanced Twitter integration features; and new page link, database conditions and easy data source searches.

Both V4.5 and V3.5 are available now.