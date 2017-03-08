Broadcast Pix Adds Facebook Live Support to Production Switchers

CHELMSFORD, MASS.—Starting in the spring, Broadcast Pix’s integrated production switchers will offer native support for Facebook Live.

Flint, Granite, Mica and Roadie production switchers will now allow users to login directly to Facebook Live once and select a page for live streaming. Subsequent sessions can then be started with a touch of a button, according to Broadcast Pix. The Facebook Live support is now paired with the switchers’ previous support for all RTMP sites, as well as Ustream and Livestream.

All new switchers will carry the upgrade, while Broadcast Pix has announced that it will be available for free for switchers that are currently under warranty. System not under warranty can add the Facebook Live support and additional new functionalities by upgrading to version 6.0 software for $995.