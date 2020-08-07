Brightline Upgrades LED SeriesONE Studio Lights

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa.—Lighting system manufacturer Brightline has provided updates to the L1.2 and L1.4 models of its LED SeriesONE studio light fixtures. These upgraded fixtures now feature variable color temperature and improved color rendering, as well as optional wireless remote device management (RDM) control.

The RDM control for the updated models provides bidirectional RF signal distribution between the transmitter and lighting console, eliminating the need for DMX cables. With wireless DMX/RDM, users have the ability to set color temperature through a lighting console, with one channel controlling color and a second channel controlling dimming.

Brightline has also added an integrated control wheel and digital on-board readout that enables users to select color temperatures from 3,200-5,600K (tungsten to daylight). In addition, the available color rendering for the fixtures is 98 CRI, according to Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner.

Brightline plans to begin shipping the updated L1.2 and L1.4 models in late August.