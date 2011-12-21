Bright Technologies presents new generation of BrightDrive media file servers
Bright Technologies has launched a new generation of BrightDrive servers. BrightDrive Procyon and BrightDrive Triton offering new features and functionalities including the new BrightClip 2.0 advanced recording technology and support for StorNext 4.2.
In addition to a fresh look, BrightDrive’s Procyon and Triton eco-friendly designs lower cooling requirements and significantly reduce power costs.
