Bridge Technologies unveils VB242 ASI input option card
Bridge Technologies has announced the VB242, an ASI input option card for real-time high-density monitoring for remote headend applications.
As part of the VideoBRIDGE monitoring ecosystem, or integrated with third-party monitoring systems, the VB242 offers up to 13 ASI inputs in a single 1RU chassis in combination with the VB220 or VB120 controllers.
Designed for existing infrastructures in the head-end and the regional edge-multiplexer/modulator/transmitter site, the VB242 complements the range of input interfaces for the VideoBRIDGE series probes. Functioning either in continuous ETSI TR 101 290 analysis or in sequential round-robin monitoring, each VB242 card offers full-time monitoring of two inputs, or sequential monitoring of six. A chassis fitted with two VB242s offers full-time monitoring of up to five ASI streams.
The VB242 card can also be combined with different input interface modules from the VideoBRIDGE range for a multifunctional capability within the same chassis.
