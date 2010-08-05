Bridge Technologies to unveil VideoBRIDGE 4.5 software at IBC2010

Bridge Technologies will feature its new VideoBRIDGE 4.5 software release at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

The release adds several new features to all VideoBRIDGE probes, including:

• audio metering with large thumbnail real-time display

• Cop3.2 FEC detection and analysis

• enhanced security settings for more comprehensive access control

• software upgrade and upload via the Web interface

• advanced auto threshold settings for RF interfaces

• alarm filtering and scheduling for services and PIDs

• usability enhancements to the Eii (External Integration Interface).

The VideoBRIDGE Controller (VBC) now includes central alarm scheduling and an enhanced equipment view and configuration controls. The VB280 Content Extractor also receives new real-time large thumbnail displays, audio metering, and content detail display.

See Bridge Technologies at IBC2010 Stand 1.A30.