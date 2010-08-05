Bridge Technologies to feature portable broadcast-IP probe

At IBC2010, Bridge Technologies will introduce the VB12-RF ruggedized, portable broadcast-IP probe for cable and terrestrial TV diagnostics.

The new VB12-RF is designed for real-world use by engineers on the road. It supports every required broadcast and IP interface in a ruggedized chassis with a form factor smaller than a laptop computer.

The new probe provides support for a wide range of built-in interfaces for RF, ASI and IP; full TR101290 alarming and analysis; and all professional media transportation codecs.

The company also will feature the VB262 dual QAM/8-VSB input option card for complete monitoring in DVB-C or hybrid DVB-C/IP networks with optional built-in spectrum analytics capability for advanced RF analysis. Up to four independent RF inputs can be analyzed in a 1RU chassis.

