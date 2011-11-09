Bridge Technologies ships enhanced microVB with OTT analytics

Bridge Technologies has begun shipping an enhanced version of its microVB miniaturized digital media probe for subscriber premises.

With its ability to report second-by-second data on all traffic passing through the set-top box, combined with new functionality for analyzing OTT service quality, the microVB 2.0 provides the complete ability to monitor the viewer experience in the multiservice, multiscreen market.

Bridge Technologies' microVB monitors at the set-top box, which delivers maintenance cost savings for digital media operators by giving access to accurate and continuous information about the service quality experienced by the subscriber.

The company’s microVB 2.0 provides data-gathering capabilities that allow operators to monitor every factor influencing QoS and the viewer experience, including interactions between triple-play services, contention for bandwidth with Internet streaming media and OTT service degradation.