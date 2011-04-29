Bridge Technologies introduces solution for monitoring multiple ASI inputs

Bridge Technologies has introduced its VB242 ASI input option card for real-time high-density monitoring for remote headend applications. As part of the VideoBRIDGE monitoring ecosystem, or integrated with third-party monitoring systems, the VB242 offers up to 13 ASI inputs in a single 1RU chassis in combination with the VB220 or VB120 controllers.

Functioning in continuous ETSI TR 101 290 analysis, or in sequential round-robin monitoring, each VB242 card offers full-time monitoring of two inputs, or sequential monitoring of six. A chassis fitted with two VB242s offers full-time monitoring of up to five ASI streams. The VB242 card can also be combined with different input interface modules from the VideoBRIDGE range for multifunctional capability within the same chassis.

The VB242 option takes its place alongside Bridge Technologies' existing range of probes and interfaces for all points in the digital media chain and is fully compatible with the VideoBRIDGE monitoring and analysis environment, which provides the visual analysis and monitoring tools required to make instant sense of large amounts of data. Alternatively, the VB242 can be used in a VideoBRIDGE probe integrated with third-party systems through its Eii external integration interface.