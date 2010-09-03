Bridge Technologies EACC chassis adds resilience to VideoBRIDGE probes

Bridge Technologies has introduced a new chassis for its VideoBRIDGE satellite-to-set-top box monitoring probes. The EACC (Enhanced AC Chassis) was designed from the ground up to provide the highest degree of ruggedness and resilience in demanding environments. The new chassis increases redundancy and builds in greater robustness for probes that are remotely deployed in extreme conditions.

The new chassis includes features such as redundant power supplies, front-to-back airflow, six modular and field-interchangeable high-speed fans, and high-grade cast alloy metalwork. The chassis is also designed for NEBS compliance and to accept future generations of high-power cards.