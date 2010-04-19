Brick House Video, Hi Tech Systems roll out ShowTime

At the 2010 NAB Show, Brick House Video and Hi Tech Systems rolled out ShowTime, a cost-effective package combining dynamic server control and live vision switching. The ShowTime package is designed to bring the seamless integration of live sources and action replay within the grasp of the most demanding budgets. It comprises Hi Tech's server controllers and Brick House Video's digital vision switchers and supporting software modules.

ShowTime works with any video server that responds to existing industry protocols, and a wide range of control panels is available to suit a multitude of applications. In operation, both mixer and server are directly controlled by the Hi Tech panel. The vision switcher performance is full broadcast specification with live asynchronous inputs, and a wide range of auxiliary monitoring and other features is included as standard. Being both compact and portable, ShowTime can be set up in minutes, and it is easily transported between locations.