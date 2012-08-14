Brevity Transcoded Graphics for Games

NEW YORK: Brevity provided integrated transcode and transport support of graphics files to NBC Olympics during its production of the London 2012 Olympic Games.



In April, Brevity announced a technology that it said delivers highly accelerated transport of high-resolution video files to multiple locations while simultaneously transcoding on the edge as a seamless process. Brevity said it delivers this capability through a cloud-based enterprise media management and collaboration solution that utilizes automated project-driven workflows, metadata, advanced algorithms, virtual storage, and teraflops of computing power. Brevity said it was tested successfully on uncompressed, high bit-rate video, 2k and 4k DPX files, as well as compressed HD and SD files.



Since Brevity can provide simultaneous transfer and transcoding of the RLE file into an Avid DNxHD file (with the Alpha channel retained), NBC Olympics was able to move a one-minute RLE file to the Avid editing solution in under 30 seconds. In addition, Brevity’s parallel processing capability processes hundreds of RLE graphics files in an hour. Brevity also recently introduced encoding of Avid system files directly into EVS Broadcast formats.