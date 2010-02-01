Boris FX announces new materials continuum unit

Boris FX, a provider of integrated effects software for video and film, announced that “Materials,” a new Boris Continuum Unit, is now available. The unit includes 15 Continuum Complete filters for creating realistic surfaces and animated organic backgrounds.

The Continuum Materials Unit generates realistic textures such as steel plates, bricks, clouds, granite, wooden planks and rock. The textures are procedurally-generated to ensure smooth render at any scale. Each filter provides a variety of animation parameters including controls for the color, width, height and other aspects of the material.

Many of the filters allow users to add 3D detail and lighting to the material surface. Users can apply the materials as realistic surfaces or use them as animated organic backgrounds. All of the filters include presets, which make using the materials a point-and-click operation, even for complex animations.

The new software unit supports Apple Final Cut Pro, Apple Final Cut Express, Apple Motion, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Premiere Pro.