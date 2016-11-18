Blackmagic Video Assist Gets Update

FREMONT, CALIF.—The Video Assist platform is on to version 2.3, Blackmagic Design announced in a press release. Some of the main additions to this update include the addition of 3D LUTs to both the 5- and 7-inch models, as well as additions to the 5-inch model previously only available in the 7-inch model.

Up to six 3D LUTs can now be uploaded to either Video Assist model, with all six being able to be stored and recalled at any time by the user. The 5-inch model will now also have the ability to record DNxHD and DNxHR files in MXF format, which improves compatibility with Avid systems running on windows. Customers can choose between DNxHD 220, 145 and 45 bit rates, or between DNxHR HQ, SQ and LB formats when recording. False color monitoring exposure tools are also now available in the 5-inch model.

Updated options for focus assist are part of Video Assist 2.3 as well. The new focus assist capability allows users to choose between red, green, blue, black, white or traditional focus peaking indicators. Screen orientation and the ability to turn off the auto rotate feature are also included as part of the update.

The Blackmagic Video Assist 2.3 update is now available for free download from the Blackmagic Design website.