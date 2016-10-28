Blackmagic Updates DaVinci Resolve

FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic is now offering an updated version of its DaVinci Resolve editing and color correction software. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 features support for importing and exporting projects from Final Cut Pro X, as well as improvements to Media Composer interoperability and ACES color science.

Version 12.5.3 offers compatibility with the new XML 1.6 format used in the latest version of Final Cut Pro, allowing Final Cut Pro projects to be sent to DaVinci Resolve for color correction and finishing, and exporting XML’s back to Final Cut. PostgreSQL 9.5.2 is also included for compatibility with macOS Sierra. In addition, support for ACES version 1.0.2, including ACEScct color space.

With improved interoperability with Media Composer, AAF projects are improved for easier transfer from Media Composer. Dolby Vision XML exporting for mastering and finishing HDR content has also received a boost.

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 and DaVinci Resolve 12.5.3 Studio is now available for download from the Blackmagic website. Download is free for current DaVinci Resolve customers.