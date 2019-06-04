Blackmagic Introduces Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has a new 8K DisplayPort monitoring system that it will officially roll out later this year with the Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR. This new platform will feature dual on-screen scope overlays, HDR, 33 point 3D LUTs and monitor calibration and is designed to work with new monitors like Apple’s Pro Display XDR.

The Teranex system front panel includes control and a color display for input video, audio meters and the video standard indicator. The rear panel has Quad Link 12G-SDI for HD, UHD and 8K formats. There are also two DisplayPort connections for regular computer monitors or USB-C style DisplayPort monitors and a built-in scaler to scale the video input standard to the native resolution of the connected DisplayPort monitor.

The unit is also HDR capable, needing only to connect a HDR compatible DisplayPort monitor to allow HDR SDI monitoring. Static metadata PQ and Hybrid Log Gamma formats in VPID are handled according to the ST2108-1, ST2084 and ST425 standards.

Additional features will include two on-screen scopes that can be selected between WFM, Parade, Vector and Histogram; the ability to use third-party calibration probes to align connected displays for precise color; LCD for monitoring and menu settings; and utility software for Mac and Windows.

Blackmagic Design will release the Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR system in October at a price of $1,295.