Blackmagic Design to demonstrate ATEM production switchers at IBC

Blackmagic Design announced last week the acquisition of all assets of EchoLab, which has more than 35 years of experience in designing and building production switchers. This experience has culminated in the latest ATEM range of production switchers that includes features such as upconversion on inputs, multilayer SuperSource input, Stinger transitions and built-in multiview monitoring.

Blackmagic Design will demonstrate the ATEM production switchers at next month’s IBC show. The switchers use the conventional M/E style of design that’s easy, safe and fast to use on even the most critical live productions. They also combine features such as SuperSource, which is a separate multilayer engine with 4 x 2D picture in picture DVEs and 4 x keyers that provide the same power as adding an extra multiple M/E switcher to the ATEM input.

For connecting to the widest range of cameras, decks and computers, the ATEM 1 M/E model includes eight SDI inputs that operate at SD, HD and 3Gb/s SDI, plus two switchable HDMI/analog video inputs. ATEM includes multiple SDI outputs for program, preview and aux. outputs, and an HDMI output for the multiview monitoring output.

The ATEM 2 M/E model includes 15 x SD, HD and 3Gb/s SDI inputs, as well as 3 x switchable HDMI/analog inputs for a total of 18 video inputs. ATEM 2 M/E also includes two multiviewer outputs, clean feed, aux., program and preview SDI outputs. All ATEM switchers include serial ports for camera and VDCP servers, as well as genlock.

