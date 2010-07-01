Blackmagic Design ships Pocket UltraScope

Blackmagic Design has begun shipping the Pocket UltraScope, a portable USB 3.0 notebook PC-based waveform monitor.

The Pocket UltraScope is a small pod with a 3Gb/s SDI input that connects to any USB 3.0 computer for professional waveform monitoring. When running on a notebook or desktop PC with a 1920 x 1080 display, the Pocket UltraScope allows simultaneous display of six waveform views including: RGB/YUV parade display, composite waveform, vector, histogram, eight-channel audio meters, stereo audio scope and picture view. When used with smaller screens, the Pocket UltraScope allows a smaller two-view window to be selected. It also automatically detects the input video format and switches between SD, HD and 3Gb/s 1080p SDI formats.