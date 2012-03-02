Blackmagic Design releases HyperDeck 2.5 public beta

Blackmagic Design has released the HyperDeck 2.5 public beta, a new software update that adds embedded timecode support, DNxHD recording to QuickTime and SDI camera record triggering to its HyperDeck SSD recorders.

HyperDeck 2.5 public beta for Mac OS X and Windows is available for download and is free of charge for all Blackmagic Design customers. This update includes support for both HyperDeck Shuttle 2 and HyperDeck Studio models of Blackmagic Design SSD recorders.

HyperDeck 2.5 software includes timecode support for both HyperDeck Shuttle and HyperDeck Studio. Timecode information embedded within the ancillary data space of HD-SDI video signals can now be written to HyperDeck's uncompressed or Avid DNxHD compressed video files. Customers can preserve the timecode from their incoming video stream based on the standard RP-188 HD protocol and playback recorded files with this original timecode information.