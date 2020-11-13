Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 17.1 Beta Works With Apple’s M1

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design, after recently releasing the Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 17, has announced a DaVinci Resolves 17.1 Beta version that adds universal app support for M1 powered Macs.

DaVinci Resolve 17 offers 300 new features to the Blackmagic editing platform, including HDR grading tools, redesigned primary color controls, the next-gen Fairlight audio engine, support for 2,000 real-time audio tracks and other features like a redesigned inspector, new bin sorting and metadata clip views.

The 17.1 Beta with support for M1 is designed to provide better performance on laptops. The unified memory architecture on M1 enables DaVinci Resolve 17.1 to use CPU and GPU processing more efficiently, per Blackmagic, eliminating the need for PCI Express transfers. In addition, the combination of M1, Metal processing and DaVinci Resolves 17.1 offers up to five-times improved performance compared to previous generation computers, the company says.

DaVinci Resolves 17.1 is also compatible with macOS Big Sur, and is initially only available for Mac.