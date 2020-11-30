Blackmagic Announces New Micro Converter 3G Models

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design is rolling out a new family of Micro Converter 3G models with custom hardware from Blackmagic and features previously found only in high-end converters, according to the company.

The Micro Converter 3G models are tiny broadcast video converters that are designed to let customers connect between HDMI and professional SDI equipment. They feature 3G-SDI connections for working with all SD and HD formats up to 1080p60.

The Micro Converters use USB for power. Additional features include 3D LUT for monitoring on SDI to HDMI model; camera control features for Blackmagic ATEM switchers; support for 3G-SDI and HDMI timecode standards; 3G-DDI technology with built-in SDI re-clocking; and support for NTSC, PAL, 720 HD and 1080 HD video standards.