BlackArrow unveils new product enhancements to unlock the value of VOD advertising

BlackArrow has announced enhancements to the BlackArrow Advanced Advertising System that unlocks the value of advertising within video on demand (VOD). These capabilities include dynamic midroll functionality, as well as APIs that support integrated workflows with third-party advertising systems.

Dynamic midroll ad insertion expands the market opportunity for VOD advertising by enabling inventory owners to develop flexible new advertising business models that support both existing time-shifted television currencies such as Nielsen’s C3, as well as new ad packaging strategies that contemplate multiple broadcast windows or other targeting criteria. Through the use of standard broadcast metadata, the BlackArrow solution inserts advertising during time- and context-specific points in any program and enables programmers to replace — or skip altogether — any ads bound to an original static VOD asset.