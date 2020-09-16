Black Box Launches Digital Workplace Service

PITTSBURGH—Black Box is rolling out its new Digital Workplace, a service that strives for unified communications and collaboration (UCC) in the new reality of digital and virtual workplace environments.

Offering UCC as a service in the cloud, Black Box Digital Workplace breaks down departmental communication silos into a single, cooperative digital solution, the company says. This enables employees to communicate remotely from any location via a single cloud or on-premises network with their current applications.

Black Box Digital Workplace is delivered in three components:

Managed UCaaS: A subscription-based UCC service managed by Black Box that leverages cloud offerings from two partners.

A subscription-based UCC service managed by Black Box that leverages cloud offerings from two partners. Premises-to-Cloud Upgrade: Allows customers to transition to the cloud at their own pace and build in flexibility for future UCC requirements.

"The pandemic has accelerated many organizations' adoption of digital workplace solutions and exposed a critical need for effective business continuity in times of crisis. There's never been greater demand for solutions that deliver the seamless connectivity and collaboration workers need to be productive, from any location in the world," said Doug Oathout, senior vice president of strategy and partnerships, Black Box. "Black Box is ideally positioned to help customers transition from legacy operations to the new Digital Workplace. Not only are we deeply invested in these types of solutions, but we understand our customers' current and future needs and have the tools, processes and expertise to help them be successful in the 'new normal' of remote collaboration."