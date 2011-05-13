Bittree updates Micro-Video patch bay

Bittree has introduced a new version of its Micro-Video patch bay. With enhancements that streamline signal identification and simplify attachment of wiring assemblies, the Micro-Video patch bay offers high I/O density in a 2 x 48 format.

Available in either a 1RU or 1.5RU configuration, the Micro-Video patch bay now includes color identification plugs that can be inserted into the front panel for easy signal identification and to enable quick patching of like signal formats (e.g. ADS to ADS, video to video, etc.). Purchased separately, the color-coded patch cords are available in several colors and lengths. In addition, the Micro-Video patch bay now offers a DIM mini connector on the back panel for fast and easy attachment of patch cord assemblies. Assemblies are available preconnectorized and configured from Bittree, or facilities can order custom links designed for a specific patching application.

Bittree's high-bandwidth video patch bays are designed to support 3Gb/s and 3-D, HD/SD-SDI, AES and high-resolution computer graphics. With a rear lacing bar and industry-standard DIN 1.0/2.3 rear terminations, the Micro-Video patch bay makes it easier than ever for users to install, organize and remove wiring. In addition, the product's design features the ability to recess the front panel to prevent cord protrusion, further conserving space and ensuring reliable connections.

The Micro-Video patch bay's jacks conform to SMPTE 292M and SMPTE 424 standards and are isolated from the front panel, with a captive front-mounting screw for easy maintenance. Engineered for use even in extreme environmental conditions, each Micro-Video patch bay is built to high-quality specifications from solid, powder-coated aluminum. The system is available in four different configurations, with dual self-normalizing terminated jacks (2MVTHD); dual self-normalizing, non-terminated jacks (2MVNHD); dual non-normalizing, terminated jacks (1MVTHD); or dual non-normalizing, non-terminated jacks (1MVNHD).