Bittree to Feature SMPTE Camera Hybrid Patchbay at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Bittree has announced the launch of its new SMPTE Camera Hybrid Patchbay, which will be part of its exhibit booth during the 2020 NAB Show.

The SMPTE Camera Hybrid Patchbay is a hybrid connector patchbay with a newly designed SMPTE-style connector that can support up to 12 camera connections in 1RU. This helps create a space-efficient unit that can be used in OB trucks, multistudios and stadium environments, per Bittree.

The system allows for easy changing of camera positions when moving cameras within central studios or stadiums. As a throughput device, the patchbay can also support all-fiber rich content productions.

Each low profile patch point on the front panel features a locking, quick-thread hybrid connector with a red alignment indicator and polarizing pin for connectivity. It can also incorporate expanded beam technology on the front optical patch point connection, eliminating the need for frequent cleaning or adjustment. The fiber rear interface offers three types of single-mode connections—Dual ST, LC or SC.

In addition, the platform has four large contacts to accommodate 2-16 AWG power conductors and 2-24 AWG AUX connectors, connected by Bittree’s E3 connector. The patchcord and internal cabling are SMPTE-311 compliant. Patch points are also IP67 rated.

Bittree will showcase the SMPTE Camera Hybrid Patchbay at booth SU10507 during the 2020 NAB Show, taking place from April 18-22.