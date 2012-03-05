Bittree Showcases Patchbays and Patching Solutions at 2012 NAB Show

Bittree MicroVideo Patchbay

At the 2012 NAB Show, Bittree will showcase a wide range of video patching products that allow systems integrators and A/V specialists to install, change, and remove wiring in rapidly changing media environments. The newest product is the Micro-Video Patchbay, which provides high input/output density in a 2x48 format in either a 1- or 1.5-RU size. Now shipping, the high-bandwidth Micro-Video Patchbay is ideal for 3Gps, 3D, HD/SDI and SD/SDI productions, mobile and OB trucks, and other applications where space and weight are at a premium.



Bittree will also show Bittree High-Bandwidth Video Mini-WECO Patchbays for HDTV, SDI, AES, and high-resolution computer graphics, as well as conventional analog applications such as monitor routing, primary routing, re-routing, router backup and video distribution. Bittree will also show the 969-A Series Programmable Audio Patchbay, offering a high-density 2x48 jack configuration in 1.5 or 2-RU sizes. These patchbays are fully programmable to allow users to change the normals and grounding of individual circuits quickly and easily.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Bittree will be at booth SU6519.