Bittree launches new programmable audio patch bays
Bittree has announced the release of the 969-A series of programmable audio patch bays for bantam connections.
The 969-A Series is the newest generation of Bittree’s 969 series of audio patch bays, which are common in a wide range of large-scale broadcasting, mobile production and post-production operations. As a direct replacement for the 969 Series, the new 969-A patch bay works exactly the same and fits into an existing 969 frame without requiring any changes in specifications or workflow.
Offering a high-density 2 x 48 jack configuration and available in 1.5RU or 2RU, the Bittree 969-A series patch bays are fully programmable to allow users to change the normals and grounding of individual circuits quickly and easily. Normals can be changed to full-normal, half-normal or non-normal, and grounding can be changed to bussed, isolated or looped.
The 48 circuits on the front panel are numbered from left to right, with rear-interface options including E3, E90, ID (punchdown) and D25. Mating connectors, contacts and normals (where applicable) are included with all standard rear interfaces.
