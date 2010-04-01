Bitcentral Oasis 3 improves remote workflow editing

Bitcentral will demonstrate Oasis 3, the latest version of its Oasis news archiving and collaboration software platform, at the NAB Show, April 12-15, in Las Vegas.

Oasis 3 consolidates archived video assets of individual stations into a virtual group newsroom that’s accessible from anywhere. With Oasis 3, local reporters and editors can quickly pull raw or finished video from a vast media archive and, at their desk or in the field, edit, reuse and dynamically direct their reports to appear across any multimedia platform.

Oasis 3 features enhanced remote contribution, packaging video with complete metadata attached and comprehensive rights management. Oasis 3 delivers online content management functionality and accessibility to any PCs and laptops in the newsroom or field.

The latest release has an upgraded user interface and improves upon previous iterations by refining and customizing search functions

See Bitcentral at NAB Show Booth SU2312.