Bitcentral Appoints Foccus Digital as a Brazilian Reseller

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— Bitcentral has inked a reseller agreement with Foccus Digital to distribute Bitcentral’s news production suite, Core News, and automated master control system, Central Control, in Brazil.

The agreement involves technical support from Foccus’s highly trained team for pre-sales, and sales.

“Our reseller agreement with Foccus is great news because it allows us to invest in a region that is a core part of our growth strategy,” said Sam Peterson, general manager of the Core Products business unit, at Bitcentral. “The size of the market makes Brazil an obvious target for our expansion but we know that supporting broadcasters as they produce and manage content right through to launching and maintaining live channels is a complex business. We need strong local partnerships to provide the necessary support. Foccus comes with years of experience in broadcast technology in the region and a depth of expertise that matches our own.”

Bitcentral’s expansion strategy in Brazil, is led by Amaury Silva, sales director for South America.

“Foccus has always been an innovator and works with the most cutting-edge solutions on the market. Core News and Central Control definitely fall into that bracket,” said Cesar Donato, owner and CEO of Foccus. “With more than 15 years in broadcast technology, we are committed to bringing quality and advanced technical commitment to our customers. We have a great relationship with Bitcentral and are really looking forward to being a true extension of the company in Brazil, not just on the technical side but also as a valuable business partner.”