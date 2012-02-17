BHV Broadcast to show upgraded Video Ghost at NAB

Video Ghost has been enhanced to provide 60W of power at 12V for camera head-ends and remote monitors using the existing serial digital cable.

At the 2012 NAB Show, BHV Broadcast will show an upgraded version of its Video Ghost phantom power system. The system was developed as a low-cost, reliable alternative to traditional batteries.

Video Ghost has been enhanced to provide 60W of power at 12V for camera head-ends and remote monitors using the existing serial digital cable. Equally at home with SD or HD signals, the system can be used to power composite to SDI converters at the camera, avoiding signal degradation suffered by composite video over distances.

In addition, the company will introduce its Callisto Pico switcher. Derived from the Callisto Micro switcher, the two-input switcher offers entry-level broadcast-specification facilities for applications such as webcasting production, where space and cost are at a premium. Control is by local panel ore remote interfaces. Likewise, the Pico offers a comprehensive set of I/O facilities.