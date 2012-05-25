BHV Broadcast enhances Video Ghost

BHV Broadcast has introduced an enhanced version of its Video Ghost. Developed as a low-cost, reliable alternative to traditional batteries, Video Ghost brings phantom power to the digital video world.

The unit now provides 70W of power at 12V for camera headends and remote monitors using the existing serial digital video cable. Equally at home with SD or HD signals, it can be used to power composite to SDI converters at the camera, avoiding considerable degradation suffered by composite video over distances.