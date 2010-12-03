Bella unveils keyboard shortcut skins, shortcut stickers

Bella has introduced the Bella Keyboard Shortcut Skins and Bella Color Shortcut Sticker sets.

For a limited time, both products are available free with qualified purchases of Bella’s keyboard products. Additionally, Bella has announced its “Skin a Day Giveaway” in which one of Bella’s new keyboard shortcut skins will be given away each day through Dec. 18, 2010.

The Bella Keyboard Shortcut Skins are made of TPU material that is .25mm thick, about half the thickness of silicone keyboard skins, making the cover barely noticeable when using the keyboard. Besides providing the shortcut names, icons and color grouping for quick and efficient navigation of each application, the covers protect the keyboard from dirt and moisture.