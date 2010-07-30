Belden offers BNC, RCA compression connectors, tools, cable assemblies
Built to Belden’s exacting standards, Belden connectors and tools, combined with the company’s coaxial cables, provide maximum signal reliability and performance.
Belden’s connectors and tools include 360-degree compression, with triple compression rings to eliminate crimp reflections, excellent signal integrity, better aesthetics and improved retention strength; viewed entry point with pop-up pin, which offers visual confirmation of positive termination and reduces call-backs and installation costs; and custom compression tools, which reduce installation time, require less force to use and guarantee a positive compression.
