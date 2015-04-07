BBS Lighting to Premiere Remote Phosphor LED Kits at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - BBS Lighting will premiere Pipeline System Remote Phosphor LED lights at the 2015 NAB Show. The remote phosphor design moves the phosphor away from the LED, resulting in improved color rendering, consistency and light output.

Available in a variety of kits, Pipeline also offers fan-less operation for daylight and tungsten color output, wireless DMX control and versatile power accessories. Pipeline Reporter 3200, 4300 and 5600 kits, which are extremely compact and lightweight, include two-fixtures with a high CRI for use by field reporters delivering on-camera reports via services like Skype.

Another remote phosphor LED fixture, Area 48, is comparable to a 1k soft light and offers DMX and manual controls and multiple power options, making it ideal for features, television and news sets.

BBS will also demo its LED Flyer Boom light and accessory kit for soft bi-color output and rapid setup. This portable fixture may be deployed on the end of a boom pole to follow subjects as a top, front or back light. It provides the entire daylight to tungsten range and fully dims with no color shift. Color and dimming controls can be remote controlled.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. BBS Lighting will be in booth C11546. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.