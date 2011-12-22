Barix introduces its first app for Apple iOS devices

IP audio specialist Barix AG, based in Switzerland, is launching its first, free iOS app for use on the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad. The new app, Reflector, is a mobile receiver for the Barix Reflector Service, allowing customers to monitor their audio streams on the go.

The Barix Reflector Service is typically used by broadcasters and service providers to stream audio between two or more points with great ease of use. The service essentially offers IP streaming without the complexity of IP, simplifying the setup process for audio transport connections.

The Reflector app taps into the main Reflector Service audio feed to allow real-time listening and monitoring of contact closure status and network statistics. This gives broadcasters and service providers access to a wealth of information about their streams and channels from any location, following the ease of use concept.

The Reflector iOS application is now available through Apple’s iTunes store (Utilities category) free of charge. Users simply download the app and register their mobile devices with the Reflector Service to begin monitoring audio feeds within seconds.

“The Barix Reflector Service is already ahead of the curve as something unique for the radio broadcast industry, making it simple to use IP for studio-to-transmitter links (STL) and remote contribution,” said Johannes G. Rietschel, CEO and Founder of Barix. “The Reflector app just moves the bar a bit further, allowing broadcasters to listen and check streams from a common mobile device, with trivial setup and at no cost.”

In a typical setup, the Reflector Service is paired with Barix Audio over IP hardware at the send and receive points, creating a plug-and-play installation within minutes. The service is hosted by StreamGuys, a streaming media provider and content delivery network.