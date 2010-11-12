Azuki introduces appliance for multiplatform content delivery

Azuki Systems is now offering its new Azuki Wireless Platform (AWP) appliance, a device that distributes live, on-demand, short-form and long-form DRM-protected video and other over-the-top (OTT) content.

Azuki Systems said the explosive growth of smart phones and iPads coupled with the disruptive delivery of OTT has forever changed content consumption and is placing unprecedented stress on today’s networks. The company already performs mobile media delivery for CBS, Fox Mobile, Sony Music, Sony Pictures, Sports Illustrated and Sprint.

The AWP enables infrastructure providers to address the market for over-the-top video availability across all major handheld platforms, while at the same time meeting the critical market pull from network operators for an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution.

The Azuki 5110 Appliance enables content ingestion and preparation; HTTP adaptive bit rate streaming; digital rights management and customer authentication; session shifting from landline to mobile networks on any device and markers; and dynamic ad insertion.

The Azuki Wireless Platform is an end-to-end, turnkey solution for the ingestion, preparation, protection and distribution of DRM-protected video and other media.