Axon’s Synapse now controllable through Apple’s iPad

At IBC, Axon is showcasing SynTouch, a control application for its Synapse modular audio/video infrastructure system through an Apple iPad. Synapse has more than 200 processing cards for a wide range of broadcast functions. The new Synapse control facility means that operators can monitor and control their key business workflows using a range of Apple-developed IT platforms.

Axon’s SynTouch is a free-of-charge application for the Apple iPad, as well as iPod Touch and iPhone, which enables users to control all Synapse modules within the system. SynTouch is the third control tool for Synapse next to Axon Cortex software and the SCP08 hardware panel.

Axon released its SynTouch application for iPod Touch and iPhone last year, but the company believes that iPad is a much more appropriate platform to integrate alongside Synapse. Its significantly larger screen size lends itself to Synapse control with larger key sizes and the ability to display more information on a single screen.

To celebrate the introduction of the iPad Synapse control feature, Axon will be holding a daily draw for an Apple iPad throughout IBC. All visitors to the Axon stand can leave their business card and then return for the daily drawing.